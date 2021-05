Ahmed Gulak, resident Goodluck Jonathan’s former Special Adviser on Politics, has been shot dead in Owerri, Imo state, by unknown gunmen.

Report say Gulak was on his way to Abuja from Owerri when he was killed Saturday night.

He served as the Honourable Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, as well as the Vice President’s Senior Special Assistant and President Goodluck Jonathan’s Special Political Adviser.