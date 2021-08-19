The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) honored famous personalities and distinguished persons who have made indelible contributions to Nigeria’s health sector promotion and improvement.

The award was presented at the Africa Hall, International Conference Center, Abuja, during the Centenary Dinner and Award Night on Wednesday.

According to reports, Dr. Godwin Maduka, the leading governorship candidate in Anambra State, is a triple professor of medicine and an international medical doctor, as well as a philanthropist and politician. He was humbly represented at the event by his colleague, Doctor Obinna Anikwe, and his personal assistant, Alex Nwankwo Nigerian.

The event saw the acknowledgement and attendance of “A” list Nigerian personalities, particularly major leaders in the Nigeria health industry. H.E Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Distinguished Guest of Honour, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Chief Guest of Honour, and other noteworthy personalities were there to honor the event.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, HE Kayode Fayemi, H.E Nyesome Wike, Sir Dr. Adebutu, Nigerian Footballer Kanu Nwankwo, and others who have made significant contributions to healthcare delivery were recognized at the award, which was preceded by a national dialogue on healthcare delivery, which was chaired by former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani.

In an exclusive interview with Dr. Godwin Maduka, the Accord Candidate and leading Governorship hopeful in the upcoming Anambra State Governorship elections, shortly after the award ceremony, he expressed appreciation and gratitude to Nigerian doctors and the entire management of The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN). He thanked them for the honor and assured them of his ongoing commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector.