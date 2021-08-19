The Independent National Electoral Commission has published the name of Professor Charles Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra state.

This is coming few hours after a state high court in Owerri reaffirmed Umeoji as the candidate of the party in the November 9 governorship election.

The release by the electoral umpire contains the timetable and schedule of activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven (7) Governorship and eleven (11) Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by eleven (11) out of the eighteen (18) political parties.

In the same vein, the Commission was served with the judgment of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgment of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

Advertisement

The commission however said, the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.