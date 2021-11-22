AGF’s letter stalls arraignment Of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah

The scheduled arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, has been adjourned.

Mrs Oduah, now a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial district in the Senate, was to be arraigned on a 25-count charge, along 8 other defendants.

She could not take her plea because of an application by one of the defence counsel, Ogwu Onoja asking the court not to go on with the plea taking.

Mr Onoja had told the court that their was a petition dated 29th January to the Attorney General of the Federation in respect of the charge.

The letter of complaint according to Mr Onoja claimed that Mrs Oduah and the other defendants are being persecuted.

Mr Onoja noted having submitted the petition to the AGF, the AGF requested for the file but the EFCC vehemently refused to remit the file to the AGF”.

Mr Onoja queried if the AGF Can request for a file to review a criminal charge, and an agency will refuse to remit same

Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that since a statutory and constitutional issue have been raised, the case can be go on summarily.

The court ordered parties to file written addresses on the issue before adjourning to 10th February 2022.