Speaking in an exclusive interview, Honourable Obasa, who is also the Ceo of Vinod Football Academy, a top soccer academy in Agege Lagos state, described the feat of the Nigeria’s women senior national team as a testament to the never-say-die attitude of the average Nigerian, to surmount challenges and triumph.

He was quick to note the importance and contributions of Lagos grown and developed influential players in the team like the sixth time African Women’s Player Of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons captain and Most Valuable Player of the WAFCON, Rasheedat Ajibade and new star on the horizon, Folashade Ijamilusi.

He continued by reaffirming the commitment of agege local government to the development of football in the state and with particular interest in the continued growth and development of girl-child through encouraged and motivated participation in its football activities.

“We believe that there are many young and talented girls in the moulds of the Osholas, Ajibades and Ijamilusis out there, waiting to be discovered and exposed to the world, and me and my superior the chairman Hon Tunde disco girl child issue especially in the area of sports and education will be made important.

Vinod football club owned by Hon Ganiyu Obasa during the week played series of friendly games, they defeated Pepe football academy by 5-0 with goals coming from Ikechukwu, Josua and a hat trick from elvis, they also defeated MKA fa by 2-0.