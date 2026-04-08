Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent ambassadorial postings, describing them as strategic moves capable of enhancing Nigeria’s global standing. Agbese, who spoke in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, said the appointments reflect a deliberate effort by the…...

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent ambassadorial postings, describing them as strategic moves capable of enhancing Nigeria’s global standing.

Agbese, who spoke in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, said the appointments reflect a deliberate effort by the administration to reposition Nigeria’s diplomatic presence and strengthen its voice in multilateral engagements at the global stage.

The Benue lawmaker who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Labour Party (LP) is also a vocal member of the Pan-African Parliament.

He particularly praised the nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, describing his appointment as a significant asset not only to Nigeria but to the global community.

According to the lawmaker, Senator Ibrahim’s wealth of experience in legislation, business, and public service places him in a strong position to contribute meaningfully to global diplomacy, especially at a time marked by geopolitical tensions and conflicts across regions.

Agbese noted that Ibrahim’s presence at the UN would help in fostering stability and facilitating peaceful resolution of ongoing upheavals in parts of the world, including the Middle East and other conflict-prone areas.

“Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s appointment is not just beneficial to Nigeria; it is an asset to the United Nations. His vast experience and global exposure position him to contribute to efforts aimed at stabilising troubled regions and promoting dialogue over conflict,” he said.

He further stressed that Ibrahim would play a pivotal role in bridging diplomatic and economic gaps between Africa and other parts of the world, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding on key global issues.

“His emergence will also help deepen engagement between the African continent and the rest of the world, ensuring that Africa’s voice is better represented and its interests effectively articulated,” Agbese added.

The deputy spokesperson dismissed criticisms trailing the appointment, insisting that Ibrahim possesses the intellectual depth, diplomatic insight, and leadership capacity required to excel on the global stage.

He expressed confidence that the new envoys would advance Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, promote economic diplomacy, and attract investment into the country.

Agbese also urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by upholding Nigeria’s image and pursuing national interests with diligence and integrity, while calling on Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to strengthen international partnerships for national development.