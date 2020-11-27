The federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities are locked in another meeting in Abuja.

The meeting comes exactly one week after government added N15 billion to the N50 billion offer it gave the union for the revitalisation of the universities and earned allowances of the lecturers.

ASUU indicated its resolve to take government’s offer to its members for their decision, prompting a one week shift for another meeting.

In his opening remarks, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, said government was in receipt of ASUU’s response to its offer before now , though he did not disclose the contents.

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the letter was sent so as not to drag today’s meeting unnecessarily.

The latest government offer seems to have divided the union as some indicated interest.to accept and move on, while others want much more.