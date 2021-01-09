Bandits in their large numbers have launched a fresh attack on Dadah village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

The Bandits Invaded the village Friday evening and killed many locals while saveral others kidnapped and carted away Animals

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity says, the Bandits stormed the village on motorcycles Friday evening and spent over two hours carrying out their operations uninterruptedly.

According to him, Many of the locals have been killed by the Bandits while trying to flee for safety.

The attack on Dahda Community is coming less than twenty four hours after six members of a family in Maru Local government area were abducted.

Efforts to speak to the Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command proves abortive as his Telephone line could not be reached.