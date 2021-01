Many Nigerians refuse to mask up and think COVID-19 is a joke.

It isn’t !

Many are dying and the issue of limited supply of oxygen is serious.

See pictures of COVID-19 patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

Watch full report here: https://t.co/SWKiG4B80R pic.twitter.com/eUwKPJKShV

— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 9, 2021