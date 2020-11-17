Seun Kuti, son of the late afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has described the threat by the government to close down African shrine over his plans to launch the movement of the people as unconstitutional.

Seun made this statement during the launch of a new political movement.

Speaking to newsmen, the Afrobeat singer noted that the ‘Movement of the People’ was created to ensure good governance and accountability.

He noted that with the development of the #ENDSARS Movement, Nigerians have begun asking questions of their leaders and demanding answers.