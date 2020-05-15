The Nigeria Police has arraigned Afobaje Maiyegun before an Igbosere Magistrate court for assaulting his wife.

The accused had also boasted about the act in a viral Facebook post.

He pleaded not guilty to the two count before Magistrate Folake Oshin.

According to the Police prosecutor, Supol Shinaolu Adeoye, the actions of the defendant was contrary to and punishable under Section 173 and Section 57 (1)a of the Criminal Law of the State.

Upon application for bail by his lawyer, Mustapha Danesi, the defendant was granted bail in the sum of five hundred thousand naira with two sureties who must be a cleric and a family member to the defendant.

The matter has been adjourned till twenty second of next month for mention.

The complainant, Omolara, was brought to the court by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.