Dr Jennifer Blanke, the Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank, AfDB, has resigned her position.

Blanke who joined the bank in 2017, said she is leaving purely for family reasons.

Her words: “I am leaving purely for family reasons to rejoin my family in Switzerland, after a very fulfilling time at the bank.

“I will miss the bank and the excellent team we have built. I will continue to strongly support the bank from wherever I am.”

She adds that: “I thank President Akinwumi Adesina for his strong leadership, guidance, and support which have undoubtedly motivated and helped my team and I to play a key role in the transformation of the bank.”