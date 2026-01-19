The Confederation of African Football has condemned behaviour by some players and officials during the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between hosts Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on Sunday night. CAF, in a Monday statement posted on its official website, expressed its positio...

The Confederation of African Football has condemned behaviour by some players and officials during the TotalEnergies 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between hosts Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on Sunday night.

CAF, in a Monday statement posted on its official website, expressed its position, describing the behaviour as “unacceptable”.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football condemns the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night,” the statement read.

The continental football authority said it strongly condemns any form of inappropriate conduct during matches, particularly actions directed at match officials or organisers.

CAF also disclosed a review is being conducted on all available footage from the final and would refer the matter to the appropriate bodies for disciplinary action.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” the statement added.

The match was marred by prolonged stoppages in protest against the referee’s decision to award a controversial injury-time VAR-reviewed penalty to Morocco.

Following the referee’s decision, a chaotic scene erupted when Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a controversial late penalty award against the team.

Senegal team walked off the pitch, and angry away fans threw objects as they tried to enter the field at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with Morocco having the chance to win the final with nearly the last kick of the match.

Captain Sadio Mane later pleaded with his teammates to return to the field.

The controversial penalty was missed by Brahim Diaz after attempting a “panelka kick” saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal went on to secure victory through a decisive extra-time goal by midfielder Pape Gueye, clinching their second AFCON title in recent years, although the win was overshadowed by post-match controversies.

The controversial moment drew international attention with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino describing the scenes as “ugly”, stressing that “violence cannot be tolerated in our sport.”

In a social media post, Infantino congratulated Senegal on their triumph while urging CAF’s disciplinary bodies to take appropriate measures.

Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, also criticised the incidents, describing them as “shameful” and saying they did not “honour Africa” during his post-match press conference.

During the post-match press briefing, Senegal coach Pape Thiaw abruptly left the venue due to unruly behaviour by journalists.

Moroccan journalists jeered the Senegalese coach, while reporters from Senegal applauded him in response.

The situation soon deteriorated into a shouting contest between both groups of journalists, creating a chaotic and unmanageable environment.

Despite efforts by officials to restore calm, the disorder persisted, forcing Thiaw to abandon the briefing and leave the hall without addressing the media.

CAF’s investigation comes amid wider tensions during the tournament, including earlier complaints by Senegal over logistical issues and allegations of biased officiating in Morocco’s semifinal match against Nigeria.