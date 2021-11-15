Adequately compensate bandits with cattle, lands, money, Gumi tells FG

Bandits have refused to cease battling the Nigerian government, according to Islamic preacher Ahmad Gumi, because they have not been given land or “enough money.”

Previous attempts to “broker peace” with the bandits failed, according to Mr Gumi, since they were not compensated “with lands, animals, or money large enough to help cease hostilities.”

He went on to say that the government would sometimes “simply give them (bandits) a million or two million dollars and collect their weapons without even considering how they survive.”

The FG-appointed bandit mediator stated only religion can persuade them to embrace peace in a live webcast on his Facebook page.

In contrast to Mr Gumi’s position, Katsina Governor Aminu Masari, who publicly admits that Fulanis are the bandits that murder and kidnap Nigerians, says they do not deserve amnesty.