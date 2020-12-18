Adamawa State Government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state.

The directive for the closure of all schools, issued to both public and private schools operating in Adamawa State, was announced by Aisha Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Education and Human Capital Development.

Although no reason was given to back the decision of the state government, the recent abduction of over 600 boys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State may have informed the decision of the state government to take all necessary precautions.

A terse statement signed by Aisha Abubakar, said, “The ministry of education and human capital development wishes to direct and announce the immediate closure of private and public schools in the state today being 17th December, 2020.

“Resumption date will be announced on a later date. All school administrators/authorities are to strictly comply with the directives.”