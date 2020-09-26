Adamawa State Government has fixed Monday, October 12, 2020 as date for the reopening of both public and private schools in the State with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Governor in a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou says academic activities from Basic to Tertiary levels will commence on the 12th of October

Consequently, the Governor directed the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to liaise with stakeholders to discuss modalities for the reopening.

The Governor also directed school managers to observe COVID-19 rules and provide the necessary requirements for the safety of Students.

He warned that Schools must ensure washing of Hands at entry points, use of facemasks and hand sanitisers, social distancing and proper Hygiene and that any school who failed to do so, risked closure and sanctions.

Governor Fintiri also advised parents to take interest in the health of their wards by assisting schools to provide basic requirements for their children in the fight against the pandemic.