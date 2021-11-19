Activities grounded in Kaduna as Railways strike enters day two

Its the second day of the Three-day warning industrial action by the staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in Nigeria.

In Kaduna state, the entry doors and the ticketing booths at the Rigassa Station in the state remained locked on Thursday.

The Kaduna train terminal was desolate, a clear departure from the usual busy nature of the station. Some placards were however seen on walls with various inscriptions.

The NRC staff nationwide on Thursday kicked off a warning strike to push for an improvement in workers welfare and working conditions.

Economic activities at Kaduna railway station were halted, the car park was almost empty just as observed in Lagos and Abuja train terminals.

However no Staff was available to speak to our correspondent but security operatives were seen on duty guarding the facility.