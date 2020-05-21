Leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Delta State have resolved to give solid backing to the government on security matters.

The group’s pledge comes after weeks of attacks in communities that have been heavily linked to cattle herders.

A spate of attacks on communities in Delta state has left several dead. Cases of rape and abduction have also been common place.

With the incidence of the rise, indigenes of affected communities have become wary of their nomadic guests from Northern states.



At a forum in Asaba, leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum are not only condemning the action of their kinsmen but are also pushing for the establishment of a joint security outfit which they hope will put an end to the menace.

With disaffection deepening, the demolition of the popular Abraka market with predominantly traders of northern origin left no one in doubt as to the extent of the crisis.

A raid on a Fulani settlement also occurred after cattle herders were alleged to have kidnapped and killed some persons in Okpanam.

The Arewa leaders said they’re fully in support of steps being taken by the Delta state government to overcome crime.

Another sour point the Arewa leaders addressed was the concealment of young men, especially Almajirai in vehicles meant to convey food and livestock across states.