Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN sayz the Federal Government is working to narrow the gap between confiscated assets abroad and the actual assets returned to the country.

He made this Statement while virtually delivering Nigeria’s Statement at the 14th United Nations Crime Congress held in Kyoto.

The AGF called for International Cooperation in facilitating Mutual Legal Assistance for tracing, freezing, seizing, confiscating and return to Nigeria proceeds of corruption stashed abroad.

According to the Minister there was the need for the international community to demonstrate political will in removing all barriers and obstacles to the full implementation of the provisions of United Nations Convention Against Corruption particularly Article 51 on Asset Recovery and Return, including cases that make use of settlements or other non-trial resolutions.