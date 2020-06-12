Family members of the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and representatives of Ogun State Government converged on Salaudeen Abiola family house, Oke-Agbo, Gbagura, Abeokuta to pray for the symbol of June 12 Struggle.

This is in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

Although, this year’s celebration was devoid of usual funfare, walk and participation of civil Society groups, due to the restriction placed on large gatherings in the state in order to guide against continuous spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Notable among family members present at the programme include his brother Muritala Abiola and the family Secretary, Ramon Abiola.

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele represented the Governor, Dapo Abiodun at the Programme which is still underway.