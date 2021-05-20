Following the increasing rate of Gas explosion in Ogun State, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun has warned that anyone found guilty of selling adulterated gas products or violating safety protocols in the state would be visited with the full weight of the law.

The Governor made this known while commiserating with families of the victims of the recent gas explosions in Abeokuta through a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

The release added that the Governor has also summoned a stakeholders’ meeting for Friday, May 21st 2021 to discuss the development and has been in consultations with Federal authorities to find a solution to the recent incidents.

He has also directed law enforcement agencies and environmental and safety personnel to move round all the nooks and crannies of the state to investigate and bring to book those found culpable of any sharp practices or negligence that could have caused the gas explosions.