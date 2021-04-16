The Abia State government has raised the alarm over what it alleged are plots to attack key locations in the state.

The State government made this known in a statement on Friday through its commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, who added that security agencies have been placed on “high alert”.

The commissioner said the identity of those behind the planned attacks is yet to be ascertained.

He however urged residents of the state to be vigilant and ensure they return home before the curfew hours.

The statement read: “Abia State Government has uncovered plots by yet to be properly identified hoodlums to attack some key locations within the state soon.

“Security agencies in the state have been fully mobilized and placed on high alert to thwart the planned attack and bring those concerned to justice swiftly.

The state government had on April 5 imposed a curfew on Umuahia and Aba metropolis, on the heels of an attack on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Correctional Centre in Owerri.

The State Government had cited security reports received from multiple sources as the reason behind the imposition of the curfew.