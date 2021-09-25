Abia Poly protest was not over Salaries arrears – Governing Council

The Governing council of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has dismissed the reports making rounds that non-accreditation of engineering courses and backlog of salary arrears of workers were responsible for the protests held by students of the polytechnic on Thursday.

This is even as the council expressed its determination to investigate the alleged rape case of a female student of the institution by Men of the Nigeria Police attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Aba Division.

Addressing Newsmen in Umuahia, Chairman of the Governing council, John Nwamgborogwu, says such unverified reports were not in tandem with the truth but planted by enemies of the institution to damage the school’s image.

Nwamgborogwu, said the school’s management received calls early hours of Thursday from leadership of the students affairs about the alleged rape of the female student living off-campus which later sparked up the protests leading to traffic congestion along the major Aba/Owerri road

He explained that the school authority was working with the police in Aba Area Command and other relevant security agents to investigate the matter as the institution would not tolerate any form of dehumanization of her student by any Persons or group

Nwamgborogwu revealed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has already scheduled end of October next month for the accreditation of the school of engineering department and thanked Governor Ikpeazu and his wife for their swift intervention on the matter

He also commended staff of the school for their patience regarding backlog of the arrears, adding that several revenue-generating ventures had been created by the institution to augment the monthly subventions received from the State Government.