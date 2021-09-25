Breaking News

Abia Poly protest was not over Salaries arrears – Governing Council

Latest Breaking News About Abia State: Police in Abia arrest officer who raped poly student Abi State Polytechnic Entrance

The Governing council of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba has dismissed the reports making rounds that non-accreditation of engineering courses and backlog of salary arrears of workers were responsible for the protests held by students of the polytechnic on Thursday.

This is even as the council expressed its determination to investigate the alleged rape case of a female student of the institution by Men of the Nigeria Police attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Aba Division.

Addressing Newsmen in Umuahia, Chairman of the Governing council, John Nwamgborogwu, says such unverified reports were not in tandem with the truth but planted by enemies of the institution to damage the school’s image.

Nwamgborogwu, said the school’s management received calls early hours of Thursday from leadership of the students affairs about the alleged rape of the female student living off-campus which later sparked up the protests leading to traffic congestion along the major Aba/Owerri road

He explained that the school authority was working with the police in Aba Area Command and other relevant security agents to investigate the matter as the institution would not tolerate any form of dehumanization of her student by any Persons or group

Nwamgborogwu revealed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has already scheduled end of October next month for the accreditation of the school of engineering department and thanked Governor Ikpeazu and his wife for their swift intervention on the matter

 

He also commended staff of the school for their patience regarding backlog of the arrears, adding that several revenue-generating ventures had been created by the institution to augment the monthly subventions received from the State Government.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

President Buhari departs for New York to attend U.N. general assembly

TVCN
Sep 22, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday departs for New York to participate in the 73rd (more…)

Miyetti Allah denies assassination plot on Ortom’s life, says killers are within Governor’s camp

TVCN
Mar 22, 2021

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh, has dismissed assassination claim…

Hundreds join Hollywood #MeToo march against sexual abuse

TVCN
Nov 13, 2017

Hundreds of people marched in the heart of Hollywood on Sunday to support victims of sexual (more…)

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe set to add French side ‘Nice’ to his sports portfolio

TVCN
Aug 29, 2019

TVC News Special Reports

Abia APC demands sack of Chief of Staff to Governor Ikpeazu

07 Dec 2020 1.42 pm

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives…

Continue reading

Supreme Court victory is for all, says Ikpeazu

13 May 2017 8.46 am

After months of a bitter legal tussle on…

Continue reading

Expanded South East Security meeting currently on in Enugu

11 Jun 2021 12.06 pm

The Expanded South East Security meeting…

Continue reading