Breaking News

7 soldiers, 4 civilian JTF members feared killed in ISWAP ambush

7 soldiers, 4 civilian JTF members feared killed in ISWAP ambush

Terrorists from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed seven soldiers and four Civilian JTF in an ambush along the Marte/Dikwa axis in Borno State.

Confirming the incident on Saturday in Maiduguri, Civilian JTF Sector Leader Modu Ba’ana stated that terrorists detonated improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Maiduguri/Dikwa road when the military convoy was traveling from Marte to Maiduguri.

He said that the convoy was conveying soldiers who had been granted leave pass from Marte to catch a flight to their separate destinations in the country, and that the ISWAP ambush occurred at Ala village, which is located between Dikwa and Marte border towns.

The coordinated strikes were claimed to have coincided with the repulse of ISWAP terrorists at military camps in Borno and Yobe states’ Malam Fatori and Babangida towns.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Lagos among 10 cheapest cities in the World

TVCN
Mar 20, 2019

Lagos is among the 10 cheapest cities in the world, according to a survey by the (more…)

Afcon-2019-Qualifier-Africa-cup-of-Nations-TVC

Cameroon govt. allays fears on capacity to host AFCON 2019

TVCN
Jul 20, 2017

Cameroon's Sports Minister Ismael Bidoung insists the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead in the…

Super Eagles holds first training session ahead Benin clash

TVCN
Apr 22, 2021

Victor Osimhen and Daniel Akpeyi have joined the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for Wednesday’s 2021 Africa…

Asiwaju Tinubu advocates unity of all Nigerians to defeat bandits, Terrorists

TVCN
Apr 24, 2021

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has called on well-meaning…

TVC News Special Reports

MNJTF Commander meets surrendered ISWAP/Boko Haram insurgents in Cameroon

04 Aug 2020 8.19 pm

The Force Commander of the Multinational…

Continue reading

Abubakar Shekau claims responsibility for foiled attack on Maiduguri

26 Feb 2021 10.53 am

Abubakar Shekau, factional leader of Boko…

Continue reading

Bloodbath in ISWAP camp over appointment of Aliyu Chakkar as new Governor of the Lake Chad

14 Dec 2020 1.32 pm

A deadly mutiny broke out at ISWAP terrorists’…

Continue reading