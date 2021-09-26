7 soldiers, 4 civilian JTF members feared killed in ISWAP ambush

Terrorists from the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed seven soldiers and four Civilian JTF in an ambush along the Marte/Dikwa axis in Borno State.

Confirming the incident on Saturday in Maiduguri, Civilian JTF Sector Leader Modu Ba’ana stated that terrorists detonated improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Maiduguri/Dikwa road when the military convoy was traveling from Marte to Maiduguri.

He said that the convoy was conveying soldiers who had been granted leave pass from Marte to catch a flight to their separate destinations in the country, and that the ISWAP ambush occurred at Ala village, which is located between Dikwa and Marte border towns.

The coordinated strikes were claimed to have coincided with the repulse of ISWAP terrorists at military camps in Borno and Yobe states’ Malam Fatori and Babangida towns.