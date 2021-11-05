Breaking News

Abia governor, Senator Orji, others pay last respect to Aguiyi Ironsi’s wife

A funeral service has been held for the wife of late head of state, Noble Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi at the St Theresa’s Catholic Church, Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

In attendance are Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, Senator Representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone, Theodore Orji and other members of the State Executive Council.

Others are members of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, House of Clergy, captains of industry, the business class, traditional institutions are among others are in attendance.

The requiem mass is being conducted by the Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji.

Noble Lady Aguiyi Ironsi, aged 88, was the wife of the first Nigeria military head of state, Major General Aguiyi Ironsi.

