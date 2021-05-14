The parents of the Abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna said the bandits are bent on 100 million Naira ransom from the Government, or ten million Naira from Parents for each Student.

The parents revealed this while addressing pressmen in Kaduna.

They said the bandits, after receiving sixty million Naira from them, still insist that the Government pay one hundred Million Naira ransom.

Tears flowed freely as they cried, pleading with the government to secure the release of their children.

It’s been twenty four days since the students were abducted from Greenfield University Located along Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Twenty students were taken alongside three staff members of the university.

Five of the students were found dead and now the fate of fifteen students and three staff member hangs in the balance