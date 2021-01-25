Abductors of children from Rachael’s orphanage in Abaji area of Abuja are demanding a ransom of N10 million to free their captives.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen abducted seven children and three adults, after shooting a security man attached to the orphanage.

The three adults have now been identified as Rukaiyyat Salihu, Suwaiba Momoh and Momoh Jomih.

Chairman of the council, Abdulrahman Ajiya, confirmed the incident and said appropriate authorities have been contacted.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, Maryam Yusuf, also confirmed the incident but said only six persons were kidnapped while one person has been rescued.

She said the command already deployed its men to the forest to ensure that the remaining victims are rescued unhurt.