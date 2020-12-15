Zamfara state government has ordered the immediate closure of all schools bordering Katsina and Zamfara States.

The move is to avert any possible security bridge in the affected areas

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Education Dr. Ibrahim Gusau says the government deemed it necessary to close the schools following the recent abduction of over three hundred schoolboys in Kankara, Katsina State

The schools affected are Government Secondary school Tsafe, Birnin Magaji, Nassarawa Mailayi, Gusami and Zurmi.

Others are Government Secondary School Gurbinbore, Moriki, Shinkafi, Dan Saudau and Bukuyyum.

Advertisement

The state government assures parents and guardians of its determine commitment to protect all schools across the state.