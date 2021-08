Abducted Nursing Mother and her eight months old baby in Zamfara state were released

They were released after payment of four million naira as ransom

The victims abducted in Damba Community in Gusau, Zamfara State early hours of Wednesday When four armed men invaded their house with sophisticated weapons

The Husband, Babangida Damba a former Councilor also sustained gunshot wounds during the invasion

They were released Friday evening after over forty eight hours in captivity.