The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa State Bishop Joseph Masin has regained his freedom.

The CAN chairman was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night at his residence in Bukan-Sidi in Lafia, the state’s capital.

State Commissioner of Police Bola Longe confirmed the release of the chairman in an exclusive telephone conversation with TVC News.

Ten suspects have so far been arrested by the Nigeria Police in connection with the abduction.

The CAN chairman has reunited with his family members amidst jubilation.