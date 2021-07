The Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, Alhassan Adamu who was abducted by bandits from his palace on Sunday has been released.

However, thirteen members of his family including his grand children who were also abducted are still in captivity.

This was disclosed by one of the King makers of the Kajuru Emirate council, Dahiru Abubakar who did not say whether the two hundred million naira earlier demanded as ransom by the bandits was paid.