The traditional ruler of Ilemeso-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Oba David Oyeyemi who was kidnapped five days ago has been released by his captors.

He was released Tuesday evening and has since been admitted at the Hospital for Medical care.

Confirming his release to TVC news, the Ekiti State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu said he cannot confirm if the sum of N20million demanded by the captors was released before regaining freedom

The Commander of Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Joe Komolafe, while speaking on the efforts of his men, said his release was secured at Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State, with the support of the vigilante members in the State.

It is expected that he will be reunited with his family after receiving adequate medical attention at an undisclosed Hospital.