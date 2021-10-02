Breaking News

Abducted Air Vice Marshal Smith regains freedom

Latest Breaking News About Lagos State: Abducted Air Vice Marshal regains freedom Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith(rtd)
Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (rtd) who was abducted in the Lekki area of Lagos earlier in the week has regained his freedom.

He was released by Security agents who stormed his kidnappers hideout at Lufape Village on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.
We will bring you more details as they unfold

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 has outlived its usefulness – PDP Spokesman

TVCN
Jan 14, 2021

FG plans fresh N4.28trn loans to finance 2021 budget

TVCN
Jul 24, 2020

Weather forecast shows another tropical cyclone expected to hit Mozambique

TVCN
Apr 25, 2019

Another tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall on Mozambique’s coast on Thursday, (more…)

Mo Salah, Ighalo, Iwobi, Musa, 30 others jostle for CAF Player of the year

TVCN
Dec 1, 2018

Three Nigerian players, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi were among the 34 (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers, Others in Lagos

01 Mar 2021 5.45 pm

The Police in Lagos State have arrested…

Continue reading

Police restore normalcy at Iyana-Iba following clash between transport unions

26 Apr 2021 6.00 pm

The Lagos State Police Command has restored…

Continue reading

Breaking: Gunmen storm Model College Igbo-Nla again, abduct six students

25 May 2017 4.37 pm

Six students of Lagos State Model College,…

Continue reading