Members of the Federal Executive Council have condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha, the cabinet members also condoled with the family of the late chief of staff.

The FEC members said the late Mallam Abba Kyari served the nation diligently as Chief of Staff to the President from May 2015 until April 17, 2020.”

They noted that he was a “loyal, committed and very focused public officer, who served his country with passion and dedication.”

Noting that his last major assignment was the composition of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, the cabinet members said the Federal Executive Council would miss his service to the nation as well as his rich analytical, insightful and invaluable contributions to issues.

“We pray that the Almighty shall grant the President, the entire nation and the Abba Kyari family the fortitude to bear the loss. May the Almighty grant him eternal life,” they prayed.