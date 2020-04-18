The remains of the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has finally been laid to rest at Gudu cemetery in Abuja.

The body earlier arrived the defence guest house in Abuja where it was received by top government functionaries and sympathisers who were visibly in a sorrow mood.

Even though the body was not displayed, some officials were seen around the ambulance conveying the remains.

Moments after the prayer, the body of the Mallam Abba Kyari was taken to be interred at Gudu cemetary.

Top government officials participated in the prayer session and the burial rites which were conducted under the supervision of the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control