The president of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko has called on the federal government to rescind the ban on twitter, so as to avoid further constraints faced by businesses in the country.

Speaking earlier on TVC NEWS Flagship Business Program, “Business Nigeria, the AAAN President says going by the current unemployment rate in the country, the continuous ban on twitter will exacerbate the unemployment situation as well as reduce investment flow into the ICT value-chain.

Mr Babaeko also said with a chunk of media spend on Twitter, media agencies and digital agencies will continue to lose revenue if government refused to lift the ban.