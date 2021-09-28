9 feared killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue, Police confirm 4 killed, others injured

9 people were reportedly killed in a series of suspected herdsmen attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State between Friday, September 24, and Monday, September 27.

The younger brother of the council chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, was among the deceased victims, Daily Sun has learned.

Speaking to reporters by telephone on Mister Aba narrated how the invading herdsmen have continued to attack his people on their farms and even in the market.

He added that four people were killed after some other persons were also attacked in Gbajimba, the headquarters of the LGA Sunday evening.

The council Chairman also disclosed that four other people were killed during an attack by herdsmen on Ulever community of the LGA on Monday.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Command through its spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that four people were killed in the attacks.