Nigeria has reached the more than 1 million mark in its national covid 19 roll out vaccination program with more than 50 percent of eligible persons targeted to receive first doses being inoculated.

But the National Primary Health Care Development Agency says 8,439 persons across the country have reported mild side effects after they received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this in Abuja at a media briefing organised by the agency and the World Health Organisation to give an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

He added that less than 100 persons reported moderate to severe adverse effects on receiving the jab and there has been no record of death or blood clots associated with the distribution of the vaccine.

TVC News Kemi Balogun was at the briefing.