830 persons kidnapped, 343 persons killed from July to September- Kaduna Govt

According to a security report presented to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, 343 people were killed in the state owing to banditry and other violent attacks in the third quarter of 2021, that is from 1st July to 30th September this year.

This brings the number of persons killed by banditry and other violent attacks to 888 in the last nine months.

The report which was presented on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Internal security and home Affairs Samuel Aruwan also reveals that 830 Persons have been Kidnaped in the third quarter, bringing the total number of kidnapped persons to

2, 553 from January to September this year.

According to the report, 69 bandits were killed by security operatives and 101 Kidnapped victims were also rescued within the period under review.

Senior government officials, heads of security agencies, traditional leaders gathered at Council Chamber of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna State where the security report was presented.

Air commodore Akugbe Iyamu, noted that the Chief of the Airstaff, Air Marshal Shittu Amao has approved the deployment of two additional gunships to aid military offensive against the enemies of peace in the state.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai said his administration is in support of the motion by the National Assembly for the declaration of bandits as terrorist.

He noted that there are insufficient security personnel in the state and called on the federal government to carry out more recruitments to strengthen the fight against these criminals.