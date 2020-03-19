As the coronavirus death toll in Spain jumps 20% across a 24-hour period, a Madrid official has put out a dire warning about the contagion.

As many as 80% of people in the country’s capital city are likely to test positive for coronavirus at the pandemic’s peak, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Region of Madrid, said Thursday on state radio.

“This virus has been in Spain for a longer time and is going to spread to practically everyone, and in most, it will not leave lasting marks,” she said. “But the problem is the vulnerable population.”

At least 15% of the population in Madrid is considered vulnerable, mostly elderly but also some with pre-existing conditions, according to Díaz Ayuso.

Spain’s death toll jumped by 209 to 767 total fatalities Thursday, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

More than 17,000 people have tested positive across the country.