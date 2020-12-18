Three policemen, two palace guards, driver to the Emir of Kauran Namoda and two others have been killed by suspected gunmen along Zaria-Funtua road.

The Emir’s convoy was attacked Thursday midnight in Katsina while returning from Abuja.

A statement from the Emirate says the emir did not sustain injury, but confirms that eight persons were killed in the attack.

It adds that the traditional ruler had to spend the night at the Funtua police station.

The attack is coming a week after over three hundred schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School Kankara were abducted.

Meanwhile, the remains of three policemen, two palace guards, driver to the Emir of Kauran Namoda and two others killed by unidentified gunmen along Zaria-Funtua road last night have arrived Kauran Namoda emir’s palace for burial later in the day.

The convoy of the Emir of was ambushed Thursday’s night while returning from Abuja

The emir Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad escaped unhurt.