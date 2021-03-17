A suspect is in custody after at least eight people were killed and two more were injured in a series of shootings at three massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia

The County Sheriff’s office said the attacks began around 5pm local time, when the suspect, 21 year old Robert Aaron Long shot five people at Youngs Asian Massage Parlour. Two of the five died at the scene, while another two sadly died in hospital from their injuries.

Mr. Long was captured in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, after he was seen on surveillance footage wearing a red and black hoodie and driving a 2007 black Hyundai SUV.

In the wake of the recent shootings, the police have dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and have increased patrols in the area, according to KWQC. They had also dispatched officers to these businesses while the shootings were taking place.

A New York Police Department spokesperson said they are deploying counterterrorism officers to Asian communities throughout New York City out of caution following the attacks.