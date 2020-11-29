Seven persons were said to have been killed in a fresh crisis which erupted in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incidents occurred between Saturday and the early hours of Sunday according to a government statement.

Four persons sustained injuries, two children were also said to have gone missing while four houses were razed during the crisis.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said trouble started when Isiyaka Saidu, a herder was killed by unknown persons on Saturday in Ungwan Pah village, Jema’a LGA.

The commissioner noted that the state government received operational feedback from the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven highlighting the unfortunate incidents.

He said, “The Kaduna State Government has received a report of killing and counter killing in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

“The state government condemns these attacks and the loss of lives and has directed security agencies to investigate and arrest all persons involved in criminal actions.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also directed the military and police to accelerate investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of those responsible for the killing.

“The military on Saturday, 28th November, 2020, reported to the government that one herder, Isiyaka Saidu of Ungwan Pah village of Jema’a LGA, was killed by unknown persons with deep knives cut on his head.

“The military further stated that three persons were arrested from Ungwan Pah and Ungwan Bido villages of the same local government area as follows: Victor Markus, Gero David, and Thankgod Sunday.

“Security agencies have furthered reported that Ungwan Bido village was attacked today, Sunday 29th November, 2020, where some local residents were killed and four injured. Two children are missing.

“The six persons killed are: Silas Maman, Malaki TabatGeofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa”.

The commissioner added that the state government had ordered immediate investigation into the crisis while stating that the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of their souls; and he has wished those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

According to him, the state government appealed to security agencies, traditional rulers and community leaders to continue to work with the state government to sustain the community peace building efforts being supported by the Kaduna State Peace Commission.