The 60th annual general conference of the Nigerian bar association has kicked off in Lagos, with majority of the more than 20000 lawyers and keynote speakers joining virtually nationwide for the very first time.

The event was originally slated to be hosted in Rivers stated but had to be modified, in compliance with the COVID 19 preventive protocols.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwoolu noted that the theme ‘step forward’ is apt, as it should be a reflection of achievements over the past 60 years and face the future. He also urged the NBA, being a big brother to the country in terms of its age, to show real leadership and drive the country well.

The NBA president Paul Usoro (SAN) said there is a lot to celebrate, as the association remains United despite the unrelenting efforts to divide members along ethnic and religious lines. He also urged members not to be divided.

While the chairman of the Planning Committee, professor Kanyinsola Ajayi apologized to any person aggrieved by any conduct of the NBA or the TCCP in the course of planning the four-day event.

The chief judge of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohamed, lauded the bar for being ‘the light of the nation in integration and development’. He called for full enthronement of the rule of law, frowning at non-compliance of judicial decisions.

Earlier, a minute silence was also held in honour of those who have died from COVID-19.