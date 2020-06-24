A powerful earthquake has struck southern Mexico’s Pacific coast, killing at least six people and injuring others in isolated villages, while causing damage to buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning along Central America’s Pacific coast and as far south as Ecuador.

Houses were scarred by wide cracks across walls and residents sought to clear debris from the streets.

About 200 houses in the area were damaged.

Rescue workers battled for hours to reach the settlement, near the epicenter, where the quake brought down homes and parts of the mountainside.