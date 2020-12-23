At least six persons have died and 30 buildings burnt following a fire incident involving a petrol tanker in Jebba, Moro local government area of Kwara state.

A petrol tanker travelling through the ancient town had lost control early Wednesday morning and spilled its contents as it rammed into residential buildings.

https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1341741640717877249;

The incident resulted in huge explosions that burnt down at least 30 houses and shops and killed up to six persons, according to an account by the state fire service whose swift response has brought the fire under control.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the fire incident describing the development as devastating and sad.