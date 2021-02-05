Six persons have died in a bandit induced auto crash along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

Six others are battling varying degrees of injury.

The bandits who were on the run from aggressive patrols in the area took to the highway shooting at several vehicles.

Driver of one commercial vehicle was hit in the process.

He subsequently lost control of the vehicle which somersaulted several times before coming to a stop.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan says the bandits have fled the location.

The government is sad at the report, and prays for repose of lost lives & speedy recovery of the injured.