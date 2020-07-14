Two seperate flights conveying 590 stranded Nigerians from the United Kingdom landed in Abuja and Lagos this evening.

First to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja were 261 evacuees followed by another 329 that landed at the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos.

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, confirmed the return in a tweet.

According to NIDCOMM, the Air Peace flight operated by Wamos Air Partner, landed in Abuja about 7pm.

The commission says all evacuees have tested Negative to COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14-day Self-isolation as mandated.

The flight is part of efforts to bring back Nigerians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.