5000 people receive free healthcare services in Zamfara community

No fewer than five thousand Residents of Zawiyya Community in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State have benefitted from a free medical services

Zawiyya Community is one of the highly populated Communities in Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara State

The Community is lacking basic healthcare delivery despite the high number of residents and it’s location within the State Capital

Association of Resident Doctors FMC Gusau branch says, the choice of the Community is base on the population of the area and the health need of the people

Experts also said is one of the Communities suffering from communicable diseases such as the Covid – 19 Virus, Diareaha among others

The free medical checkup and treatment is part of activities to mark this year’s Annual General Meeting / Scientific week of the Association Of Residents Doctors Federal Medical Centre Gusau Branch In Collaboration with the office of the Wife of Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle

The beneficiaries are Mostly Pregnant women, Nursing Mother’s and Children under the age of five

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre Gusau Branch Dr. Hussaini Umar and Chairman of this year’s Annual General Meeting / Scientific week Dr. Baura Bello Mustapha said the decision to select Zawiyya Community becomes necessary Considering the recent discovery of the outbreak of Diarhea and other communicable diseases in the area

They said no fewer than five thousand Residents of Zawiyya Community are expected to benifit from the free medical checkup and treatment

On her part, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle represented by Fatima Musa reiterates her committed to ensuring Residents of the state especially Women and Children enjoy free medical services at all times

She Promises to continue with the delivery of healthcare services to Communities in hard to reach areas

Some of the Beneficiaries of the free medical checkup Rahamatullah Mansur and Na’ama’u Labaran thanked the organisers for bringing free Healthcare Services to their door steps.

They promised not to take the opportunity. Drugs, Mosquitoes nets among other things were given to the beneficiaries

Aside the free medical treatment, The Association of Resident Doctors spoke to the people on how to take care of their bodies without too much intake of drugs.