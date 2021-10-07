Breaking News

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, kills at least 20, hundreds injured

Pakistan earthquake kills at 20 persons, hundred injured

A predawn earthquake struck southern Pakistan on Thursday as most residents slept, killing at least 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes and offices, Officials said.

Harnai, in southern Balochistan Province, was severely damaged by the devastating 5.9-magnitude earthquake which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. local time. Hundreds of people were injured and left homeless after dozens of houses collapsed.

The quake had a depth of around 5.6 miles, according to the US Geological Survey, which is considered extremely shallow and possibly more hazardous because it is closer to the surface. The center of the earthquake was about 60 miles from Quetta, the provincial capital that is near the Afghan border.

Disaster officials said the death toll from the quake on Thursday was expected to rise.

The Pakistani military said its troops had reached the area to help with rescue operations. “Army doctors and paramedics, along with necessary medicines, are assisting civil administration for necessary medical care,” the military’s news media wing said in a statement.

A state of emergency was imposed at Civil Hospital in Quetta, where officials issued a call to all medical personnel for help.

Pakistan lies in an area noted for high seismic activity.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

African countries should use AfCFTA as template for trade negotiations- Osinbajo

TVCN
Sep 13, 2020

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has encouraged African countries to take advantage of the implementation…

Freight forwarding regulatory council begins collection of Operating fees

TVCN
Feb 11, 2020

The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding has officially flagged off the collection of the…

Petrol Pricing Template Not Inflated, Explains Sales of Forex by IOCs

TVCN
Feb 8, 2017

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said the petroleum pricing template…

World Bank restates commitment to assisting IDPs in northeast

TVCN
Feb 27, 2017

The World Bank has restated its commitment to wade into the humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria.…

TVC News Special Reports

Senate asks President Buhari to declare State of Emergency on security

17 Feb 2021 12.19 pm

The Senate at Wednesday’s plenary…

Continue reading

COVID-19: Italy considers extending state of emergency until end of January

01 Oct 2020 6.34 pm

Italy is considering extending until the…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Zamfara State: Declare State of Emergency in Northern Nigeria- Governor Matwalle

Declare State Of Emergency In Northern Nigeria – Zamfara Gov.

25 Aug 2021 4.52 pm

Governor Bello Matawalle has appealed to…

Continue reading